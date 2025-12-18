Azerbaijan’s amnesty policy shows state’s humane values - political analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18.​ Amnesty is one of the key political and legal tools that demonstrates the humanist essence of Azerbaijani statehood, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

He emphasized that the strength of the state is measured not only by strict legal mechanisms but also by its approach to society, individuals, social justice, and compassion.

Garayev noted that the formation and consolidation of an independent Azerbaijan were marked not only by political and economic reforms but also by deeply rooted humanist approaches.

“Thanks to the political will and visionary mission of our National Leader, Heydar Aliyev, the foundations of the modern Azerbaijani state were laid, the Constitution adopted, and a solid basis for the rule of law established. Continuing this political tradition, amnesty and pardon institutions remain integral components of state governance today,” he said.

The political analyst highlighted that the recent Victory in the Second Karabakh War and subsequent localized anti-terror measures, under the decisive leadership of President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, fully restored the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. “This victory is not only a military and political success but also marks the beginning of a new legal and moral phase,” Garayev added.

According to the analyst, President Ilham Aliyev’s amnesty initiative carries exceptional political and moral significance at this historical stage, reflecting a state capable of showing compassion while maintaining legal control. “International experience and legal theory show that amnesty is a humanist step that only strong, confident, and stable states can implement. It embodies the balance of justice, rehabilitation, and reintegration of citizens into society,” he said.

Garayev emphasized that a close examination of the draft Amnesty Act reveals its deep social significance.

“The act extends to individuals who participated in the Patriotic War and the anti-terror operations of September 2023, as well as to the close relatives of fallen and missing heroes and those left disabled by the conflict. This demonstrates the state’s profound respect for the families of martyrs, veterans, and all who served,” he said.

He further highlighted that special consideration is given to vulnerable groups, including women, seniors over 60, and minors who committed offenses, illustrating the humanist principles embedded in Azerbaijan’s state model.

“This approach safeguards society’s most vulnerable, promotes social justice, and reflects a legal system centered on humanity.

The Amnesty Act stands out not just for its broad reach but also for its balanced approach to criminal justice. Individuals convicted of minor or negligent offenses may be released or see their sentences reduced, reflecting the legal system’s commitment to fairness. This strategy simultaneously protects society and demonstrates sensitivity to human life. The state is sending a clear message: while violations of the law are addressed, rehabilitation and reintegration remain key priorities,” he added.

According to Garayev, projections indicate that this Amnesty Act, submitted to the National Assembly, will be the largest in Azerbaijani history.

“Over 20,000 people are expected to benefit. Thousands will be released from imprisonment, while many others will see reduced sentences or complete exemption from criminal liability,” he said.

The analyst stressed that these figures go far beyond statistics. “Behind every number are thousands of families, individuals returning to society, and restored life stories. This initiative is a crucial step toward societal health and strengthening public harmony,” he said.

Concluding his remarks, Garayev highlighted President Ilham Aliyev’s consistent commitment to humanist governance.

“Pardon decrees, social reforms, attention to the families of martyrs and veterans, the return of internally displaced persons, and improvements in social welfare are all part of a cohesive policy. The amnesty initiative is a natural extension of this strategy. It embodies the harmony of strength and compassion, principle and humanity, and reflects the political maturity, legal stability, and humanist essence of modern Azerbaijan. The country has entered a new chapter in its history as a victorious, strong, and compassionate state. Having restored sovereignty and consolidated its legal framework, Azerbaijan now places the human factor at the heart of governance,” Garayev said.

