Azerbaijan's private sector dominates in industrial output from early 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. The private sector accounted for more than 70 percent of Azerbaijan's industrial production from January through November of this year, First Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev said at the Dayaq award ceremony in Baku, Trend reports.

"Inclusive entrepreneurship is developing in the country, creating conditions for women's business initiatives. As a result, the number of women entrepreneurs has grown in the first nine months of this year, approaching 339,000," he explained.

According to the official, Azerbaijan is developing positive experience in supporting startups.

"Various incentives are being implemented for this purpose. Incubators and acceleration centers supported by the state and private sector operate, and startup certificates are issued, which provide tax incentives. In recent years, one of the main priorities of our state has been the restoration of liberated territories and the speedy return of our internally displaced persons to their native lands," Aliyev pointed out.

