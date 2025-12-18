Azerbaijan’s Accounts Chamber introduces roadmap for 2026-2030 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18.​ The initial draft of the Strategic Plan of the Chamber of Accounts of the Republic of Azerbaijan for the 2026-2030 period was officially presented, Trend reports via the Accounts Chamber.

The event was attended by the Chair of the Chamber, members of its board, Members of Parliament, experts, heads of structural divisions, and staff members.

In his opening address, Vugar Gulmammadov, Chair of the Accounts Chamber, emphasized the significance of the strategic plan. He highlighted the key objectives outlined to effectively address ongoing reforms in public financial management and the emerging challenges associated with these reforms.

Following this, the Head of the Accounts Chamber’s apparatus, along with representatives from various structural units, delivered comprehensive presentations. These sessions elaborated on the process of drafting the strategic plan, the methodologies employed to assess the current situation, the outcomes of these assessments, the strategic goals, both final and interim results, as well as the monitoring system. Additionally, they discussed resource and risk evaluations pertinent to the implementation of the plan.

Meanwhile, it was noted that the new plan will serve as a roadmap for activities over the next five-year period and aims to strengthen the role of high-quality public audit in public financial management. Key priorities include the full establishment of the Supreme Audit Information System (SAIS), its integration with the information systems of other state bodies, the application of artificial intelligence where feasible, expanded use of data analytics tools, continuation of high-quality public audit practices, audits of consolidated financial statements, audits of state-owned enterprises (SOEs), broader application of international standards, strengthening public financial management based on audit recommendations, support for global initiatives, and further enhancement of the professional standing of the Accounts Chamber within the international community of supreme audit institutions.

During the presentation, guests also voiced a number of proposals on various issues.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel