Azerbaijan set to reveal results of Baku Port’s 2nd phase design soon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18.​ The 2nd phase of Baku International Sea Trade Port will provide us with significantly increased capacity, Eldar Salahov, Director of the port, said at a media tour at the port, Trend reports.

“The first phase of Baku Port has been completed, and work is now underway on the master plan and strategic development directions following organizational consolidation and evolving operational realities.

The second phase of the Baku International Sea Trade Port will provide us with significantly increased capacity, including over 25 million tons of cargo and half a million TEU container equivalent. Design work is ongoing, and preliminary results are expected in the coming months,” Salahov said.