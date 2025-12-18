Qatar-Azerbaijan relations strengthen across all sectors, ambassador says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. Relations between Qatar and Azerbaijan have grown across all political, economic, and cultural fields, as stated in the address of Qatar's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mohammed Hamad Saad Al Fuhaid AlHajri, at the reception in honor of Qatar's National Day in Baku, Trend reports.

The greeting from the Ambassador was delivered by the Chargé d'Affaires of Qatar to Azerbaijan, Hamad bin Khalaf Al-Humaidi.

He emphasized Qatar's continued commitment to advancing the Qatar National Vision 2030, a comprehensive strategic framework focused on achieving prosperity, progress, and sustainable development, while also enhancing Qatar’s relations with its international partners.

"In the Republic of Azerbaijan, a nation with an ancient history and a rich cultural heritage, and under the visionary leadership of His Excellency Ilham Aliyev, we remain steadfast in our efforts to bring this vision to fruition, benefiting both our peoples and our nations," he stated.

The Ambassador further highlighted the growing bilateral relations between Qatar and Azerbaijan, underscoring the expansion of ties across political, economic, and cultural spheres. These relations have been further strengthened through reciprocal visits by officials and business leaders from both countries.