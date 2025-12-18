UN official praises Azerbaijan’s significant progress in disability rights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18.​ Azerbaijan has made significant strides in promoting the rights of persons with disabilities, guided by the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda, said Vladanka Andreeva, Resident Coordinator of the United Nations (UN) in the country, Trend reports.

Speaking at a seminar on “Promoting the Use of Inclusive Language in Media,” organized jointly by the UN in Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, Andreeva noted that progress in social development is possible only when all segments of society are fully included.

“A few weeks ago, the Social Development Summit in Doha emphasized that social progress depends on the participation of everyone,” she said.

She added that the UN Secretary-General recently presented the sixth global report on disability, reflecting the collaborative work over the past six years.

“The report highlights achievements from 2019-2024 and sets higher targets for future action. In Azerbaijan, important accomplishments have been made based on the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda. As the Minister emphasized, particular attention is given to Sustainable Development Goals 10 (SDG 10) and 16 (SDG 16). While these advancements are commendable, challenges remain in how disability issues are covered and presented by the media,” Andreeva said.

