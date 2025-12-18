EDB shapes promising project portfolio in Uzbekistan - chairperson

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, December 18. A potential portfolio of projects for the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) in Uzbekistan has been formed, EDB Chairman Nikolai Podguzov said at a press conference on the results of 2025 in Almaty, Trend's special correspondent reports.

“We have already begun working on projects in Uzbekistan. The potential portfolio has already been formed. We will implement it and continue to carry out our development mission,” he said.

Podguzov recalled that on April 10, 2025, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed a law that enabled Uzbekistan to become the seventh member of the bank:

“For the Republic of Uzbekistan itself, this means a new impetus for the modernization of transport, energy, and agriculture. For all EDB member countries, this means increased opportunities for cooperation, trade, and strengthening food security.”

The EDB is a multilateral development bank designed to promote economic growth in member states, expand trade and economic ties between them, and develop integration processes in the Eurasian space through investment activities. The EDB has seven member countries: Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.