Azerbaijani oil moves up in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18.​ The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, went up by $0.95, or 1.52%, on December 17 from the previous level, coming in at $63.40 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude grew by $0.92, or 1.52%, to $61.32 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude dipped by $0.22, or 0.7%, to $31.61 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea rose by $0.67, or 1.11%, to $60.87 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.