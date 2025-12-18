Azerbaijan's Baku Port lights up its main cargo flow route

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. The primary
direction of cargo arriving at Baku International Sea Port is from
East to West, Eldar Salahov, Director of Baku International Sea
Port, said during a media tour at the port, Trend reports.
The port official noted that around 38-40% of the cargo consists
of imports and transit shipments from China.
“Recently, there has been a significant increase in the
transportation of Chinese-made cars and spare parts. At the same
time, our cooperation continues to expand with traditional trade
partners, including Switzerland, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan,
and Georgia,” Salahov said.