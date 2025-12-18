Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan's Baku Port lights up its main cargo flow route

Economy Materials 18 December 2025 12:35 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's Baku Port lights up its main cargo flow route

Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18.​ The primary direction of cargo arriving at Baku International Sea Port is from East to West, Eldar Salahov, Director of Baku International Sea Port, said during a media tour at the port, Trend reports.

The port official noted that around 38-40% of the cargo consists of imports and transit shipments from China.

“Recently, there has been a significant increase in the transportation of Chinese-made cars and spare parts. At the same time, our cooperation continues to expand with traditional trade partners, including Switzerland, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Georgia,” Salahov said.

