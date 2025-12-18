Azerbaijan dispatches multiple cistern wagons of RON95 gasoline to Armenia (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18.​ Following President Ilham Aliyev's decision in October to lift restrictions on the transit of goods from Azerbaijan to Armenia that had been in place since the occupation, freight transport to the neighboring country continues, Trend reports.

On December 18, Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR prepared to dispatch the first batch of locally produced oil to Armenia.

Thus, 1,220 tons of RON95 motor fuel, loaded into 22 railcars, were sent by ADY freight train from the Baku freight station to the Boyuk Kesik station.

Thence, the cargo will be delivered to Armenia via Georgia.