Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin gains foothold
The price of Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin rose to 1.43 billion rials (around $2,065) on December 18, up from 1.41 billion rials ($2,042) the previous day. This price increase follows the Central Bank of Iran’s adoption of a floating exchange rate for foreign currencies in May 2024. The older version of the coin, minted between 1979 and 1991, was valued at 1.38 billion rials ($1,987).
