Armenian prime minister hails Azerbaijan's dispatch of petroleum products

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. The first batch of petroleum products from Azerbaijan is being dispatched to Armenia, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told media, Trend reports.

"I know that the first train loaded with petroleum products made in Azerbaijan is already moving towards Armenia. I welcome this development," he noted.

According to him, trade occurs between private enterprises, facilitated by the political conditions established under the peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"There have also been agreements at the political level. The first deal has already become a reality," Pashinyan pointed out.

On October 21, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, particularly emphasized in a joint press statement with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, that Azerbaijan has lifted all restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia that had existed since the time of occupation.

"I should also note that Azerbaijan has lifted all restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia that had existed since the time of occupation. The first such transit cargo was a shipment of Kazakh grain to Armenia. I believe this is also a clear indication that peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia is no longer merely on paper but has already become a matter of practice," President Ilham Aliyev stressed.

