EDB shares details on potential publication of macroeconomic forecast for Azerbaijan

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, December 18. The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) may begin publishing macroeconomic forecasts for Azerbaijan following its accession to the bank, Alexey Kuznetsov, Head of the Research Department, said, Trend’s special correspondent reports.

He made the remark at the presentation of the report “Macroeconomic Forecast 2026-2028.”

According to him, the bank revised its macroeconomic forecast in June to include Uzbekistan, developing a specialized model for the country, similar to the models used for analyzing and forecasting the economies of all six member states.

"Uzbekistan is now integrated into all our macroeconomic reports and monitoring activities. Once Azerbaijan's accession to the bank is finalized, we will adopt the same procedures. Specifically, we will create the necessary model tools for Azerbaijan, and the country will be incorporated into our regular macroeconomic publications," Kuznetsov said.