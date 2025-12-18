Azerbaijan awards employees of State Advanced Training Institute for Doctors - decree

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 18 December 2025 14:18 (UTC +04:00)
Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. Employees of the Azerbaijan State Advanced Training Institute for Doctors named after Aziz Aliyev have been awarded the Taraggi Medal, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, the following employees of the above institute will be awarded the Taraggi Medal for their merits in the development of Azerbaijani healthcare:

Mir-Riad Javad-zade

Tayyar Eyvazov

Akif Afandiyev

Mammadali Meybaliyev

Naila Mammadova

Valeh.Mirza-zade.

