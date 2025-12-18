Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 18

Economy Materials 18 December 2025 09:34 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of December 18, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 45 currencies fell compared to December 17.

The official rate for $1 is 693,933 rials, while one euro is valued at 815,203 rials. On December 17 the euro was priced at 825,947 rials.

Currency

Rial on December 18

Rial on December 17

1 US dollar

USD

693,933

701,780

1 British pound

GBP

929,119

942,107

1 Swiss franc

CHF

873,031

882,665

1 Swedish króna

SEK

74,583

75,564

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

67,922

68,982

1 Danish krone

DKK

109,110

110,556

1 Indian rupee

INR

7,674

7,718

1 UAE Dirham

AED

188,954

191,091

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

2,261,441

2,288,896

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

247,594

250,413

100 Japanese yen

JPY

446,011

453,274

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

89,191

90,205

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,804,074

1,824,084

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

503,030

510,412

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

400,811

406,503

1 South African rand

ZAR

41,449

41,924

1 Turkish lira

TRY

16,239

16,430

1 Russian ruble

RUB

8,625

8,821

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

190,641

192,797

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

52,950

53,561

1 Syrian pound

SYP

63

63

1 Australian dollar

AUD

458,433

465,842

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

185,049

187,141

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,845,566

1,866,436

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

537,441

544,538

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

568,013

574,326

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

22,420

22,679

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

330

334

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

479,401

482,148

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

128,008

129,549

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

98,516

99,650

100 Thai baht

THB

2,205,519

2,232,062

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

169,743

171,755

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

470,408

476,541

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

978,749

989,817

1 euro

EUR

815,203

825,947

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

134,879

136,167

1 Georgian lari

GEL

257,475

260,528

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

41,571

42,139

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

10,479

10,593

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

236,031

239,511

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

408,195

412,812

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,197,867

1,196,527

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

75,368

76,287

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

197,867

200,581

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,544

2,584

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,288,970 rials and $1 costs 1,097,222 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 880,904 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 749,860 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.29-1.32 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.52-1.55 million rials.

