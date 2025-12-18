Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of December 18, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 45 currencies fell compared to December 17.

The official rate for $1 is 693,933 rials, while one euro is valued at 815,203 rials. On December 17 the euro was priced at 825,947 rials.

Currency Rial on December 18 Rial on December 17 1 US dollar USD 693,933 701,780 1 British pound GBP 929,119 942,107 1 Swiss franc CHF 873,031 882,665 1 Swedish króna SEK 74,583 75,564 1 Norwegian krone NOK 67,922 68,982 1 Danish krone DKK 109,110 110,556 1 Indian rupee INR 7,674 7,718 1 UAE Dirham AED 188,954 191,091 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 2,261,441 2,288,896 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 247,594 250,413 100 Japanese yen JPY 446,011 453,274 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 89,191 90,205 1 Omani rial OMR 1,804,074 1,824,084 1 Canadian dollar CAD 503,030 510,412 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 400,811 406,503 1 South African rand ZAR 41,449 41,924 1 Turkish lira TRY 16,239 16,430 1 Russian ruble RUB 8,625 8,821 1 Qatari riyal QAR 190,641 192,797 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 52,950 53,561 1 Syrian pound SYP 63 63 1 Australian dollar AUD 458,433 465,842 1 Saudi riyal SAR 185,049 187,141 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,845,566 1,866,436 1 Singapore dollar SGD 537,441 544,538 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 568,013 574,326 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 22,420 22,679 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 330 334 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 479,401 482,148 1 Libyan dinar LYD 128,008 129,549 1 Chinese yuan CNY 98,516 99,650 100 Thai baht THB 2,205,519 2,232,062 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 169,743 171,755 1,000 South Korean won KRW 470,408 476,541 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 978,749 989,817 1 euro EUR 815,203 825,947 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 134,879 136,167 1 Georgian lari GEL 257,475 260,528 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 41,571 42,139 1 Afghan afghani AFN 10,479 10,593 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 236,031 239,511 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 408,195 412,812 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,197,867 1,196,527 1 Tajik somoni TJS 75,368 76,287 1 Turkmen manat TMT 197,867 200,581 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,544 2,584

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,288,970 rials and $1 costs 1,097,222 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 880,904 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 749,860 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.29-1.32 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.52-1.55 million rials.

