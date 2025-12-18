CICA members discuss bold initiatives and confidence-building measures for 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18.​ Member states of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) convened online to discuss key cooperation priorities and confidence-building initiatives for the coming year, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meetings of the Special Working Group and the High-Level Committee, convened under Azerbaijan’s chairmanship, focused on reviewing plans and concepts for CICA’s activities in 2026, as well as discussing the organization’s institutional development.

Participants engaged in discussions on CICA's ongoing transformation into an international organization, in accordance with the decisions made during the 6th CICA Summit, and expressed their support for the Chairmanship’s efforts in this regard.

During the High-Level Committee session, the Secretary-General delivered an annual report outlining CICA's activities under Azerbaijan’s leadership in 2025. Key decisions were made concerning the implementation plan for confidence-building measures, the budget for the CICA Secretariat in 2026, and other procedural matters.