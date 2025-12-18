Eurasian Development Bank reports growing investment portfolio in Tajikistan

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, December 18.​ The accumulated investment portfolio of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) in Tajikistan has reached $70 million, said Ruslan Dalenov, Deputy Chairman and Chief Economist of the EDB, Trend reports.

Speaking during a press conference summarizing the bank’s activities in 2025 in Almaty, Dalenov noted that an additional $48 million is currently under consideration, and the list of potential investments is expected to grow further.

Dalenov also stated that the bank has provided $3.4 million in technical assistance to Tajikistan. This support is being used to develop a digital platform for the electronic map of Dushanbe, prepare and launch public-private partnership projects, implement an electronic interaction system within the Ministry of Economy and Trade, prepare project documentation for agro-industrial initiatives, enrich wheat flour to improve public health, and develop project documentation for other initiatives in the country.

The EDB, a multilateral development bank, aims to foster economic growth, expand trade and economic ties among member states, and promote regional integration through investment activities. Its seven member countries include Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

