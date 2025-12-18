EDB highlights Central Asia's unmatched economic growth over last decade

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, December 18. Countries of Central Asia are demonstrating the fastest economic growth rates seen over the past decade, said Evgeny Vinokurov, Vice Chairman and Chief Economist at the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB), Trend’s special correspondent reports.

Speaking at the presentation of the EDB’s report "Macroeconomic Forecast for 2026-2028" in Almaty, Vinokurov noted that by the end of 2025, the EDB expects economic growth of 6.6% across four Central Asian countries.

“We project economic growth of 5.9% in Kazakhstan, 10.3% in Kyrgyzstan, 8.3% in Tajikistan, and 7.4% in Uzbekistan,” the economist stated.

Vinokurov further noted that forecasts for 2026 indicate continued robust growth across the region, with overall economic expansion expected to reach 6.1%, surpassing global average growth rates.

“The combined gross domestic product (GDP) of Central Asian countries is projected to exceed $600 billion in 2026. This achievement will be underpinned by sustained investment activity and strong consumer demand. According to our projections, Kazakhstan’s economy will expand by 5.5%, Kyrgyzstan’s by 9.3%, Tajikistan’s by 8.1%, and Uzbekistan’s by 6.8%,” he emphasized.

The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB), a multilateral development institution, focuses on promoting economic growth, strengthening trade and economic cooperation among its member states, and advancing regional integration through targeted investment initiatives. Its membership comprises Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

