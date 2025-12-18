Azerbaijan widens list of rehab facilities funded by state budget - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18.​ The variety of rehabilitation aids provided through the state budget in Azerbaijan has increased nearly fourfold, said Rashad Mustafayev, the country's Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, Trend reports.

Speaking at a seminar on “Promoting the Use of Inclusive Language in Media,” organized by the UN Office in Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population in Baku, Mustafayev noted that the annual number of individuals receiving rehabilitation services has grown more than tenfold.

“The types of rehabilitation aids provided through the state budget have increased nearly four times, while the annual distribution of these aids has risen almost threefold,” he said.

He emphasized that ensuring inclusive development is a core feature of Azerbaijan’s strategy for building a successful nation. Mustafayev also highlighted the importance of inclusive communication in the media.

“The media often uses non-inclusive terminology, which requires legal attention and responsibility. Today’s seminar aims to promote inclusive language in media, improve understanding of correct terminology, and clarify recommended and non-recommended expressions,” he added.

