Kazakhstan’s transport sector shows strong growth

Passenger traffic took a leap of faith, jumping by 11.9% to hit the impressive mark of 1.76 billion people, while the transport services market as a whole saw a robust growth of 20.3%. In the grand scheme of things, Astana really hit the ground running with a whopping 154.1% surge, fueled by a surge in warehousing and transport services that left no stone unturned. The Zhetysu region hit the ground running with a whopping 136.6% growth, while Kostanay wasn't far behind, clocking in at a solid 133.8%.

