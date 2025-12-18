Euronews aired a special program on the Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Cable Line (VIDEO)

Euronews aired a special program on the Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Cable Line, one of the region’s most important digital connectivity projects. The “Azerbaijan Diary” program highlighted that, as a key component of the Digital Silk Way initiative, the project envisions the first fiber-optic infrastructure to be laid along the seabed of the Caspian Sea.

Emil Masimov, Chairman of the Board of AzerTelecom, mentioned the benefits the project will bring to the rapidly developing Middle Corridor and shared the latest updates on its implementation. He emphasized that the sustainable fiber-optic line will significantly accelerate the development of the region’s ICT ecosystem: “The Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Cable Line will operate as a strategic digital route, enabling shorter, more balanced, and diversified data transmission between Europe and Asia.”

The program also presented detailed information about the project’s key technical features. It was noted that, with construction expected to be completed by the end of 2026, the cable line will reduce technological dependency in the region, broaden access to digital services, and create new opportunities for countries, businesses, and communities.

We are pleased to present a special Euronews program focusing on the Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Cable Line Project:

