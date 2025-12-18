EDB awaits Turkmenistan's official response to bank's entry into country - Nikolai Podguzov (Exclusive)

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, December 18. The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) is awaiting an official response from the Turkmenistan government to begin work on the bank's entry into the country, EDB Chairman Nikolai Podguzov told Trend.

Podguzov recalled that several contacts had taken place this year at various events, in particular within the framework of the Russian-Turkmen intergovernmental commission between representatives of the EDB and the government of Turkmenistan.

"The question of Turkmenistan's potential entry into the bank was raised as a request from a representative of the bank. I had previously visited Ashgabat and also met with government representatives, where we discussed this issue. Now we would rather wait for an official response from the Turkmenistan government before taking action. Both we and the bank's shareholders fully support Turkmenistan's possible plan to join the bank," the EDB chairman stressed.

The EDB is a multilateral development bank designed to promote economic growth in member states, expand trade and economic ties between them, and develop integration processes in the Eurasian space through investment activities. The EDB has seven member countries: Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.