Azerbaijan shines light on Business Development Fund's soft lending in 11M2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. The Azerbaijan Business Development Fund (ABDF) provided soft loans totaling over 340 million manat ($200 million) for more than 5,800 investment projects from January through November of this year, First Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev said at the Dayaq award ceremony in Baku, Trend reports.

"During the first nine months of the current year, 171 business entities were granted resident and non-resident status in our industrial zones, with total investments exceeding 8 billion manat ($4.7 billion)," the official explained.

According to him, during this period, the export volume from industrial zones increased by 17%, accounting for approximately 30% of the country's non-oil exports.