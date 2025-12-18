Turkish Airlines plans to increase number of flights to Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 18. Manasbek Samidinov, Chairman of the Board of Airports of Kyrgyzstan, met with Bilal Ekşi, CEO of Turkish Airlines, in Istanbul to discuss increasing the number of cargo and passenger flights, as well as expanding flight operations, Trend reports via the Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC.

During a working meeting in Istanbul, Bilal Ekşi, CEO of Turkish Airlines, expressed the Turkish side’s readiness to collaborate with Asman Airlines, Kyrgyzstan's state-owned carrier, and outlined plans to increase both cargo and passenger flights.

Manasbek Samidinov, Chairman of the Board of Airports of Kyrgyzstan, noted that Turkish Airlines had confirmed its intention to expand its flight operations, which would include services with technical stopovers at Manas International Airport. This expansion is expected to enhance the airport's transit and cargo capacity, thereby broadening the country's air connectivity.

In the course of the meeting, Ekşi highlighted the strategic importance of strengthening ties with Kyrgyzstan, while the Kyrgyz delegation extended an invitation for him to attend the inauguration of the newly renovated terminal complex at Manas International Airport, slated for the summer of 2026.

Earlier, Asman Airlines had launched direct regular flights between Almaty and Karakol, beginning on December 5, 2025.