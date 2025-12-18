Iran shares details on its main import sources for 8M2025
Iran imported products primarily from the UAE, China, Turkey, India, and Germany during the first eight months of 2025 (March 21 - November 21). Total imports from these five countries amounted to $31.6 billion. The UAE was the largest source, with $12.2 billion in imports, followed by China with $10.7 billion.
