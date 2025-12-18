Iran names leading importers of its products for 8M2025
Iran exported $27.2 billion worth of goods to China, Iraq, the UAE, Türkiye, and Afghanistan in the first eight months of 2025. China was the largest importer with $9.26 billion (25%), followed by Iraq with $6.72 billion (18.1%) and the UAE with $5.21 billion (14.1%). Exports to Türkiye totaled $4.39 billion (11.8%) and Afghanistan received $1.6 billion (4.49%).
