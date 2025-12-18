President of Turkmenistan arrives in Tokyo for Central Asia + Japan Summit

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 18. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov has arrived in Japan on a working visit to take part in the first Central Asia + Japan Dialogue Summit, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen President.

The presidential aircraft arrived at Tokyo’s Haneda International Airport, where the head of state was warmly received by Japanese officials.

This marks President Berdimuhamedov’s second official visit to Japan in 2025. In April, he participated in events commemorating Turkmenistan’s National Day at EXPO 2025 in Osaka, where the Turkmen pavilion, the first to open among all exhibitors, became one of the most visited attractions.