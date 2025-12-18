Eurasian Development Bank picks key projects for funding in Uzbekistan

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, December 18.​ The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) has outlined three major projects in Uzbekistan for financing in 2026, EDB Deputy Management Board Chairman Yaroslav Mandron said at a press conference in Almaty reviewing the results of 2025, Trend reports.

“The first project is the Almalyk plant, where our investments are expected to range from $100 million to $150 million. We have already discussed this with the client and are now awaiting the final package of documents from the government to secure a full mandate for project financing.”

Mandron added that the project also includes the construction of a polymer production complex. Another area of interest for the bank is the development of airport infrastructure, particularly the construction of an airport in Bukhara.

Earlier, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed a law ratifying the country’s accession to the Agreement Establishing the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB), making Uzbekistan the Bank’s seventh member and its third-largest shareholder with a 10% stake.

The EDB, a multilateral development bank, aims to foster economic growth, expand trade and economic ties among member states, and promote regional integration through investment activities. Its seven member countries include Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

