Azerbaijan investigates tractor explosion in Aghdam’s mine-infested terrain

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. On December 17, 2025, at around 10 p.m., a mine incident occurred in the liberated village of Chamanli in Azerbaijan's Aghdam, Trend reports via the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor General's Office, and the Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

An explosion of an anti-tank mine occurred while a tractor was plowing land in a mine-contaminated area along the former line of contact. As a result, Gadir Mammadov, a resident of the village of Sarijali, born in 1982, sustained injuries.

The victim was promptly transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

The Aghdam Prosecutor's Office has initiated an investigation into the incident.

In response, ANAMA, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the Prosecutor General's Office reiterate their urgent appeal to the public. Citizens are strongly advised to adhere to safety protocols, remain vigilant about mine danger warnings, avoid unfamiliar or unsafe areas, and refrain from interfering with ongoing demining operations.