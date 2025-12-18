Eurasian Development Bank outlines investment plans for Uzbekistan

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, December 18.​ The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) plans to invest between $300 million and $500 million in Uzbekistan’s economy in 2026, EDB Deputy Management Board Chairman Yaroslav Mandron said at a press conference on the results of 2025 in Almaty, Trend reports.

He added that the pipeline of projects in Uzbekistan through 2028 is valued at $1.5 billion. Mandron noted that the EDB could serve as a conduit for Uzbek exports to Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries, offering investors certain guarantees.

“Through the EDB, Uzbekistan has the potential to increase exports to CIS countries by 20% or more,” he emphasized.

Earlier, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed a law ratifying the country’s accession to the Agreement Establishing the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB), making Uzbekistan the Bank’s seventh member and its third-largest shareholder with a 10% stake.

The EDB, a multilateral development bank, aims to foster economic growth, expand trade and economic ties among member states, and promote regional integration through investment activities. Its seven member countries include Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

