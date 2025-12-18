Türkiye's Ankara hosts Turkic States Forum on Combating Disinformation (PHOTO)

ANKARA, Türkiye, December 18.​ The Turkic States Forum on Combating Disinformation is being held in Ankara, Trend's special correspondent reports.

The forum is attended by delegations from Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Hungary, Turkmenistan, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

The main objective of the forum is to establish a sustainable and effective communication environment among Turkic states, as well as to strengthen institutional cooperation in combating disinformation threats.

Representatives of government bodies, leading media organizations, and relevant experts are participating in the event. The Azerbaijani side is represented by Executive Director of the Media Development Agency Ahmad Ismayilov, Head of the Communication Policy Sector of the Department for Cooperation with NGOs and Communications of the Presidential Administration Javid Musayev, Head of the Media Relations Sector of the same department Kamran Hasanov, Chief Advisor of the Media Relations Sector Parvana Ibrahimova, Deputy Executive Director of the Media Development Agency Natig Mammadli, Deputy Director of Trend News Agency and Head of Baku Network Elchin Alioghlu, Board Member of the Center for Analysis of International Relations Javid Valiyev, and the Head of the International Relations and Analytics Department of the APA Information Agency Faig Mahmudov.

The forum will discuss the impact of disinformation on national security, public opinion, and regional stability, as well as practical mechanisms for joint actions in the modern information environment. In line with the Information Action Plan of the Turkic States Organization for 2025, the forum will serve as a platform for the exchange of knowledge and experience in the fields of media literacy, information security, countering disinformation, responsible use of digital technologies, international broadcasting, and the development of the next generation of journalism.

