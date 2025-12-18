17th Azerbaijan-Türkiye High-Level Military Dialogue Meeting proceeds (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaija

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18.​ The delegation led by the Second Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Türkiye, Army General Levent Ergün, has been visiting Azerbaijan to participate in the 17th Azerbaijan-Türkiye High-Level Military Dialogue Meeting, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense.

On December 18, First Deputy Minister of Defense—Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, held a meeting with the Turkish delegation.

Valiyev articulated that the bilateral strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye is experiencing consistent and progressive enhancement. He underscored the imperative of amplifying the rigor of collaborative drills executed to augment the competencies and expertise of armed forces personnel.

Ergün spoke about the positive impact of the activities carried out during the 17th Azerbaijan-Türkiye High-Level Military Dialogue Meeting in Baku, which has been ongoing for two days, on creating new opportunities. He also underscored the criticality of mutual engagements in amplifying the defense collaboration.

The meeting conducted a comprehensive evaluation of the prevailing dynamics in Azerbaijan-Türkiye military collaboration, encompassing in-depth deliberations on pertinent matters and forward-looking strategic initiatives.

