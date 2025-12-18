Kyrgyzstan and South Korea launch dev't of digital fish identification system

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. The South Korean side officially confirmed its acceptance of Kyrgyzstan's proposal to develop a fish group identification module, which will also cover the traceability of fish and fishery products, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry.

The initiative is currently being executed within the framework of bilateral collaboration and seeks to integrate cutting-edge digital innovations into the fisheries domain of Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyzstan is gradually creating favorable conditions for the sustainable development of fisheries and aquaculture, as well as for attracting investment into the sector. The country is introducing a comprehensive system for the identification and traceability of fish and fish products, covering the entire life cycle—from eggs to finished products.

At the current stage, monitoring of stocking activities and the movement of eggs, fry, and adult fish has been organized; traceability of fishery products has been ensured; and fish farms have been identified with the relevant data entered into the Information System for Animal Identification and Traceability.

The rollout of the group fish identification module will shine a light on the fisheries sector, put a stop to the illegal fish trade, pave the way for a welcoming investment environment, and make sure the public gets their hands on top-notch and safe fish products.

In the fiscal years 2026–2027, comprehensive governance over the logistics of ichthyic species and aquaculture commodities via the Information System for Animal Identification and Traceability is projected. All system components will undergo a phased development process, followed by rigorous testing, pilot initiatives in designated regions, and subsequent nationwide deployment.

The work is being carried out by the Veterinary Service for Livestock Development, Pastures, and Feed within the framework of the project "Improving the Safety of Food Products of Animal Origin through the Creation of a Comprehensive Intelligent System for Animal Identification and Traceability in the Kyrgyz Republic," financed by the Republic of Korea. The project implementation period is set to run until 2026.

