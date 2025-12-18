Azerbaijan approves "Rules for granting permits for use of water bodies for special purposes" - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. "Rules for granting permits for the use of water bodies for special purposes" have been approved in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan must determine the following within three months and inform the President of Azerbaijan, resolve the amounts of payments related to the use of water bodies for special purposes, the form of the agreement between the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency and individuals and legal entities on the use of water bodies for special purposes, and other issues arising from this decree.