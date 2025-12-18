Kyrgyzstan introduces digital control system for fish products

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. Kyrgyzstan introduces a digital control system for fish products, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry.

Kyrgyzstan is creating favorable conditions for the sustainable development of the fisheries sector, the growth of aquaculture, and the attraction of investment into the industry. The country is gradually introducing a comprehensive system for the identification and traceability of fish and fish products, covering the entire life cycle—from roe to finished products.

At the current stage, monitoring of fish stocking and the movement of roe, fingerlings, and adult fish has already been organized, traceability of fish products has been ensured, and fish farms have been identified. The relevant data have been entered into the Animal Identification and Traceability Information System.

Kyrgyzstan plans to introduce full control over the movement of fish and fish products through the system in the 2026-2027 period. Each module will be developed in stages, tested, piloted in selected regions, and only then rolled out nationwide.

The work is being carried out by the Veterinary Service for Livestock Development, Pastures, and Feed as part of the project "Enhancing the Safety of Animal-Origin Food Products through the Creation of an Integrated Intelligent Animal Identification and Traceability System in Kyrgyzstan," financed by the Republic of Korea. The project is scheduled for completion in 2026.

