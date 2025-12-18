Kyrgyzstan set to outshine Central Asia’s economic growth - EDB

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, December 18. The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) forecasts that Kyrgyzstan will record the highest economic growth rate in Central Asia in 2026, said Aigul Berdigulova, Senior analyst at the EDB's Country Analysis Center, Trend reports.

Speaking at the presentation of the bank’s macroeconomic forecast for the 2026-2028 period in Almaty, Berdigulova stated that Kyrgyzstan’s economic growth is expected to reach 9.3%.

“Kyrgyzstan has remained the regional leader in economic growth for the third consecutive year. After an impressive 9% in previous years, the economy has accelerated further, with growth expected to exceed 10% in 2025. The main drivers are strong investment activity and resilient consumer demand,” Berdigulova noted.

She also emphasized that the EDB expects Kyrgyzstan to maintain its growth leadership in the region in 2026-2027 as well.

“Investments will remain the key driver of development. Growth is planned in transport, energy, and water supply investments. In addition, the authorities aim to achieve energy independence by 2028. In this context, around 100 new hydropower plants are being built, while solar and wind energy are being actively developed,” she added.

According to EDB forecasts, annual inflation in the country is expected to reach around 8.3% by the end of 2026.

“Amid rapid economic growth, price pressures are increasing, with additional pressure coming from global food market conditions. To contain price growth, the authorities have temporarily introduced regulations on several socially significant products. Further stabilizing factors will include the expected increase in the interbank rate (BIR), a stable som exchange rate, and lower oil prices compared to average levels in recent years. All this will help bring inflation back to the target range of 5–7%,” the senior analyst stressed.

She noted that by the end of 2026, the EDB forecasts the key policy rate at around 11% (on November 25, the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan raised the key rate to 11%).

“According to our forecasts, the interbank market rate (BIR) could rise to 9% by 2028 to consolidate the downward inflation trend. We expect the som exchange rate in 2026 to be in the range of 87-90 per US dollar, with its stability supported by growing remittance inflows,” Berdigulova concluded.

The EDB, a multilateral development bank, aims to foster economic growth, expand trade and economic ties among member states, and promote regional integration through investment activities. Its seven member countries include Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

