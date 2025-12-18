S&P predicts hike in funds from Georgian railway operations
Funds from operations to debt at Georgian Railway JSC are expected to exceed 8% in 2025–2027, reaching 9–10%. This is supported by EBITDA growth and a workforce reduction from 11,000 to 9,000 by 2029. A $500 million fixed-rate Eurobond maturing in 2028 limits refinancing and interest-rate risks.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy