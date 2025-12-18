S&P predicts hike in funds from Georgian railway operations

Funds from operations to debt at Georgian Railway JSC are expected to exceed 8% in 2025–2027, reaching 9–10%. This is supported by EBITDA growth and a workforce reduction from 11,000 to 9,000 by 2029. A $500 million fixed-rate Eurobond maturing in 2028 limits refinancing and interest-rate risks.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register