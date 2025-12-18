Uzbek delegation visits Azerbaijan's Shusha city (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18.​ As part of the Uzbekistan Culture Days held in Azerbaijan, a delegation from the brotherly country visited the city of Shusha on December 18, Trend reports via the Ministry of Culture.

According to the ministry, the visitors were provided with detailed information about Shusha’s rich history, its contributions to Azerbaijani culture and literature, and the acts of vandalism committed against the city’s historical and cultural heritage during Armenia’s occupation.

The ministry highlighted that the Azerbaijani Army’s unprecedented heroism during the 44-day Patriotic War freed the city from 28 years of occupation. Rapid restoration and reconstruction efforts have since been carried out, with historical and religious monuments rebuilt and the phased return of former internally displaced residents to their native land underway.

The delegation was also informed that Shusha successfully served as the “Cultural Capital” of the Turkic world in 2023 and of the Islamic world in 2024.

During their visit, the delegation explored notable landmarks, including the statues of Natavan, Bulbul, and Uzeyir Hajibeyli, Natavan’s House and Spring, Shusha Fortress, Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque; and the Bulbul House Museum. Shusha’s historical, cultural, religious sites, and natural riches left a lasting impression on the Uzbek guests.

