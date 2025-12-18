Serbia multiplies investments in Azerbaijani economy for 9M2025
Foreign direct investment from Serbia to Azerbaijan increased significantly in the first nine months of this year, reaching $6.18 million. This marks a 28.2-fold rise compared to the same period last year. Despite the sharp growth, Serbia accounted for only 0.1% of total FDI inflows into Azerbaijan.
