Azerbaijan and Poland explore military medicine cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. Pursuant to the bilateral military cooperation plan for 2025 signed between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Armed Forces of the Republic of Poland, a meeting between military medical specialists of both countries was held in Baku, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said in a statement, Trend reports.

During the meeting, which took place at the Medical Department of the Ministry of Defense, the guests were briefed on the successful reforms carried out in the field of military medicine within the Azerbaijan Army. The briefing covered the organization of medical services, newly implemented practical treatment approaches, and the medical care provided to active-duty and reserve military personnel as well as to their family members.

Special emphasis was placed on the comprehensive conditions created at the Main Clinical Hospital for the examination and treatment of military personnel, as well as on the dedicated work of highly qualified medical staff.

Subsequently, an extensive exchange of views was held on the prospects for developing mutual cooperation and on other issues of shared interest.

It was noted that working-level meetings would continue with a view to promoting the exchange of experience in military medicine between Azerbaijan and Poland, expanding cooperation opportunities, and enhancing professional training.

Following the meeting, the Polish delegation visited the Ministry of Defense’s Main Clinical Hospital and other military medical institutions, where they got acquainted with the facilities and conditions in place.

