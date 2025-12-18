Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva meets with Special Representative of WHO Regional Office for Europe (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. On December 18, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, met with Robb Butler, Special Representative on Climate and Health of the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Europe, Trend reports.

At the meeting, Leyla Aliyeva was presented with a special award from the World Health Organization in recognition of her effective services in the field of climate and health, her active participation and awareness-raising activities within the framework of COP29, and her support for the activities of the WHO Pan-European Commission on Climate and Health.

During the meeting, detailed information was provided on the projects implemented by the IDEA Public Union aimed at mitigating the negative impacts of climate change. They discussed possible cooperation opportunities between WHO and Azerbaijan in this area.

The parties exchanged views on the potential environmental and human health impacts of the decline in the Caspian Sea level and discussed opportunities for joint initiatives and strengthening international calls in this direction, including the prospects for Azerbaijan’s accession to the WHO Healthy Cities Network.

Additionally, discussions focused on the impact of clean air on human health, the mitigation of air pollution, and the strengthening of awareness-raising activities in this field.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel