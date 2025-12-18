EDB sheds light on investment volume in renewables projects in Kazakhstan

Photo: Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, December 18. The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) has invested $450 million in renewables projects in Kazakhstan over four years, said Ruslan Dalenov, Deputy Chairman and Chief Economist of the EDB, Trend reports.

He made the statement at a press conference on the results of 2025 in Almaty.

“This initiative entails the development of 10 solar power plants and 3 wind power plants across seven regions: Akmola, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Kostanay, and Karaganda,” he stated.

Dalenov further highlighted that the EDB's ongoing activities in Kazakhstan align with the five-year strategy for 2022-2026. Over the past four years, the bank has committed $5.1 billion to various projects within the country.

As a multilateral development bank, the EDB is dedicated to fostering economic growth, enhancing trade and economic relations among its member states, and driving regional integration through strategic investments. The bank’s seven member nations include Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.