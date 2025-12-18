Eurasian Development Bank expects slowdown in next year's global economic growth

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, December 18. The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) expects a slowdown in global economic growth in 2026 compared to the pace seen in 2024-2025, Trend's special correspondent reports.

This assessment comes from the EDB’s "Macroeconomic Forecast 2026–2028," presented in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

The report indicates that the global economy is expected to lose some momentum in 2026 compared to 2024-2025. While growth will persist, it is likely to proceed at a steadier, more measured pace, reflecting the world’s ongoing adaptation to new trade barriers and tariffs.

The bank estimates that the U.S. economy will grow by around 1.6%, while the eurozone is expected to expand by roughly 1%. China is set to be the driving force behind global growth, with its economy expected to rev up by 4.6%.

Across regions, the forces driving growth are diverse. In the U.S., investments in IT infrastructure are expected to be a major boost, although higher interest payments on corporate and government debt could limit some of that momentum. In Europe, expanding government spending on defense and infrastructure projects will serve as a key growth engine. Meanwhile, in China, policymakers are actively stimulating domestic demand, signaling a significant structural transformation in the economy.

The EDB, a multilateral development bank, aims to foster economic growth, expand trade and economic ties among member states, and promote regional integration through investment activities. Its seven member countries include Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

