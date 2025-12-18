Azerbaijan's Baku Port breaks mold with record annual container throughput

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18.​ Baku International Sea Trade Port has reached a historic milestone, with its annual container throughput surpassing 100,000 TEU for the first time, Trend reports.

During a media tour of the port, officials highlighted that this achievement reflects the efficiency of the unified transport management system established after the port was merged with Azerbaijan Railways CJSC following a presidential decree on February 25, 2025. The integration of port and railway operations has accelerated cargo handling and optimized logistic routes. The operation of the Unified Transit Center, where multiple agencies and forwarding companies collaborate, has further enhanced the speed and efficiency of port operations, supporting continuous growth in cargo throughput.

Baku Port serves as a key hub for the region and the Middle Corridor (also known as the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route), holding a strategic position on trade and logistics maps. In a period of reshaping global supply chains, the Middle Corridor has become one of the safest, most flexible, and shortest transit routes connecting Asia and Europe. With advanced infrastructure, technical capabilities, and skilled professionals, Baku Port contributes significantly to regional logistics development. It is also the first port in the region to hold the “EcoPort” certification, ensuring operations meet international environmental standards and promoting sustainable transit along the corridor.

Meanwhile, the port handled over 40,000 TEU containers in 2020, rising to nearly 77,000 TEU in 2024, a growth of approximately 90% or nearly double. Surpassing the 100,000 TEU mark this year underscores the port’s operational efficiency and sets the stage for even higher throughput forecasts in the coming year.

