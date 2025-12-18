Azerbaijan honors National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s legacy with commemoration events (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18.​ Azerbaijanis around the world continue to honor the cherished memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev through a series of commemorative events, Trend reports via the State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

According to the committee, a special event was held at the Heydar Aliyev Science High School in Iğdır, Türkiye, dedicated to the 22nd anniversary of the leader’s passing.

The event, organized collaboratively by the Türkiye-Azerbaijan Friendship Associations Federation (TADEF), the Iğdır Azerbaijan House Association, and the Heydar Aliyev Science High School, underscored Heydar Aliyev's pivotal contributions to the Turkic world.

Serdar Ünsal, head of the Iğdır Azerbaijan House Association, and Yavuz Bağcı, director of the school, highlighted the instrumental role played by Heydar Aliyev in the formation of a strong and independent Azerbaijani state. They emphasized that his political acumen and vast experience were fundamental in Azerbaijan’s resurgence and fortification during times of adversity. The speakers also acknowledged that Azerbaijan’s current strength and independence are a direct result of Heydar Aliyev’s vision and strategic foresight. Moreover, they noted that President Ilham Aliyev has adeptly carried forward this legacy, with the liberation of Karabakh after nearly three decades of occupation standing as one of the nation’s greatest achievements.

The association of the school with Heydar Aliyev’s name was celebrated as a profound source of pride. Students Nursena Kurt and Yiğit Yazkan contributed to the event with a presentation on Heydar Aliyev’s life and work, and a poem dedicated to the national leader, respectively.

In Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, as well as in weekend Azerbaijani language schools in Dostluq and Novonikolaevka, open classes were held to honor Heydar Aliyev. Teachers spoke in detail about his life, state-building philosophy, farsighted policies, and outstanding contributions to the formation and development of modern Azerbaijan. Special emphasis was placed on his role in preserving national identity, promoting culture and education, and enhancing Azerbaijan’s international standing. These events in weekend schools help preserve the Azerbaijani language and culture among the diaspora and foster a sense of pride in the nation and its distinguished personalities among young students.

As part of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora’s projects, the “Caucasus Arena” club organized a kickboxing tournament in the Garachop district of the Sagarejo region in Georgia, dedicated to Heydar Aliyev’s memory. The tournament featured 150 young athletes competing. Yavər Məmmədov, head of the “Caucasus Arena” club, highlighted in his opening remarks the late leader’s support for sports and youth development, as well as his attention and care for Azerbaijani communities in Georgia.

He also noted the club’s contribution to the development of sports in Azerbaijan, Georgia, and other countries, organizing competitions and championships to support the growth of young athletes. The club operates in cooperation with the Azerbaijan Judo Federation and local executive authorities, with its main goal being the promotion of a healthy lifestyle. Outstanding participants were awarded medals, diplomas, and valuable prizes at the conclusion of the tournament.

