Belarus rolls out rail link to Iran via Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 18. Belarusian logistics operator Beltamozhservice has launched a new express rail route for exporting goods to Iran via Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, Trend reports via the Beltamozhservice.

The new service provides international container shipments along the Belarus-Russia-Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran corridor. Delivery time along the route ranges about two weeks, making it one of the fastest and most convenient transport options in the region.

"The introduction of this new route is expected to significantly diversify Belarusian exports, fortify the position of domestic suppliers in international markets, and broaden the geographical reach of Belarusian products," stated Natalya Kananovich, Deputy General Director of Beltamozhservice.

She further emphasized that this innovative logistics solution is poised to enhance trade efficiency and improve connectivity with Middle Eastern markets, particularly Iran. This is particularly pertinent in light of the growing demand for reliable transit corridors.

Earlier, Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Farzaneh Sadegh, affirmed Iran's readiness to expand freight transport and transit with Belarus under the framework of the International North-South Transport Corridor. This declaration was made during a meeting with Belarus’ Minister of Industry, Andrei Kuznetsov, on December 8.

The International North-South Transport Corridor is a comprehensive multimodal trade route linking Iran with Europe, Russia, and Central Asia through three key routes: the Caucasian, Central Asian, and Caspian corridors.