Baku hosts prestigious "Business is Power" award ceremony for entrepreneurs (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18.​ A ceremony celebrating the most active entrepreneurs across various sectors of Azerbaijan’s economy is taking place in Baku under the motto “Business is Power,” Trend reports.

The event is organized by the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) with support from the Ministry of Economy.

More than 300 business leaders, startups, representatives of business associations, members of parliament, and government officials are attending the event. The program includes speeches by officials, a panel discussion on “The Challenge for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in 2026,” and the awarding of the “Dayag” prize to 17 successful entrepreneurial entities of 2025.

Established by KOBIA in 2022, the “Dayag” prize aims to highlight the achievements of entrepreneurs who form the backbone of the economy, promote a business-oriented mindset, and strengthen public-private cooperation. The award recognizes entrepreneurs’ contributions to sustainable development, innovative approaches, and social responsibility, serving both as a token of appreciation and as encouragement for businesses to pursue new initiatives and greater goals.

The ceremony underscores the government’s ongoing commitment to supporting entrepreneurship and fostering a dynamic business environment in Azerbaijan.

Will be updated

