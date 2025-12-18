Azerbaijan's Baku Port targets higher cargo throughput by year-end

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18.​ Baku International Sea Trade Port is set to achieve a total cargo handling volume of 8 million tons by the end of the year, the port’s director, Eldar Salahov, told reporters, Trend reports.

Salahov noted that the technical capabilities, infrastructure, and professional staff of the port position it to achieve even greater milestones in the coming years.

"By the end of this year, total cargo handling is expected to reach eight million tons. Last year, container throughput was around 76,000 TEU, and this year we anticipate surpassing 100,000 TEU, reaching approximately 104,000-105,000 TEU. This represents nearly a 40% increase compared to last year," Salahov said.