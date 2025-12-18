Azerbaijan showcases reach of social reform package across its citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. A series of five social reform packages implemented over a period of six years has benefited 4 million citizens, the Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection Rashad Mustafayev said, Trend reports.

He made the announcement at a seminar on promoting the use of inclusive language in the media, organized today in Baku by the UN Office in Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to him, the medical and social rehabilitation of people with disabilities and their full integration into society are one of the priorities of our country's social policy:

The Deputy Minister noted that five packages of social reforms, consistently implemented over six years, have covered 4 million citizens. As a result of these reforms, a total of 7.6 billion manat ($4.47 billion) in additional funds were allocated to finance social payments. Pensions, benefits, and scholarships provided to people with disabilities have been significantly increased.

''At the same time, Azerbaijan has taken important steps to develop a modern rehabilitation system, expanded the network of rehabilitation centers, and introduced new rehabilitation methods based on advanced international experience. These steps contribute to improving the quality of life of people with disabilities and their participation as active members of society," he added.