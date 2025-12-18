Kazakhstan claims spot as second-biggest investor in Eurasia, EDB says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. Kazakhstan has cemented its position as the second-largest investor in the Eurasian region, Trend reports via the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB).

As of the first half of 2025, Kazakhstan’s cumulative outbound Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) amounted to $3.25 billion, representing 6.7% of total mutual investments within the region, an achievement comparable to levels observed in 2016.

The highest point for Kazakhstan’s FDI occurred in 2022, when it surged to $4.6 billion. However, a slight decrease followed, partly attributed to KAZ Minerals' exit from the Baimskaya copper project in Russia. Nevertheless, Kazakhstan’s investment activity remains resilient, with 42 ongoing projects across the region. Among these, 14 are within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), and 28 extend beyond its borders.

Noteworthy growth in Kazakhstan’s investments was observed in Uzbekistan, where the volume of investments increased by a remarkable factor of 2.7. The construction sector emerged as the primary recipient of Kazakhstan’s FDI, accounting for approximately 35% of the total, equivalent to around $1.1 billion. Leading companies such as BI Group and BAZIS-A have played a prominent role in this sector. One of the flagship projects is Verny Capital’s $300 million investment in the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Moscow, although currency fluctuations have influenced its market value.

As of mid-2025, the total volume of mutual FDI within the Eurasian region reached $48.4 billion, reflecting a 6.4% increase (+$2.9 billion) relative to 2023. This upward trend underscores Kazakhstan’s continued significance as a key economic actor in the region.